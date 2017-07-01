Menu Sidebar
Heinz Ketchup Tomato Print Ad

This is a great Heinz ad that indicated their ketchup is made from fresh tomatoes.

Heatmaps highlight areas of the image that are likely to receive attention within the first …

1
Bud Lite flat design magazine ad

Bud Lite Flat Design Magazine Ad

This is a cool and catchyBud Lite ad that features flat design, much like you see on most phones.

The ultra simplistic ad is quite eye catching when presented in …

Senior Copywriter Salary Data

A senior copywriter can pull in a strong wage, as they are in charge of all the marketing copy that goes out the door and makes sales:

Average: $91,005
Lowest:

Technical Copywriter Salary Data

If you are writing technical documents, the copywriting work can be more lucrative (although sometimes a little boring):

Average: $65,020
Lowest: $47,249
Highest: $94,518…

Copywriter Intern Salary Data

If you’re simply interning as a copywriter, you can gain a massive amount of great experience, but the pay is often on the lower end and hourly:

Average: $11/hour
Lowest:

Junior Copywriter Salary Data

As an entry-level copywriter in the working world, here’s the salaries you can expect:

Average: $46,868
Lowest: $31,342
Highest: $56,338…

